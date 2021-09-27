Sport USA celebrate their record Ryder Cup win – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association September 27, 2021, 7:59 pm Team USA won the Ryder Cup on Sunday (Anthony Behar/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27. Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated a big win over Tottenham. 😠 NLD 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/o3kRQuMm5M— AUBA⚡️ (@Auba) September 26, 2021 Marcus Rashford is on the recovery trail. Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again.— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 27, 2021 Roma great Francesco Totti turned 45. 💛❤️ Happy birthday to the 👑!Francesco Totti is 45 today! 🎂#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/O9VLoKBJiN— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 27, 2021 Francesco Totti is 45 today 🥳🟡🔴 @Totti 👑@OfficialASRoma | #HBD | #UCL pic.twitter.com/9YuiU0Aof9— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 27, 2021 Cricket Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket. 6⃣4⃣ Test matches1⃣9⃣5⃣ wickets2⃣9⃣1⃣4⃣ runsCountless memories ❤️#ThankYouMo 👏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 27, 2021 One of the most naturally gifted players I’ve ever seen. And a great bloke and great role model. Congrats on a brilliant Test career. Look forward to watching you continue to smash it in white ball cricket. pic.twitter.com/qOzqd5cIrp— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) September 27, 2021 Kevin Pietersen shared his stance on the Ashes quarantine issue. There is NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter. ZERO chance! Unless, the ridiculous quarantine rules were squashed and my family could travel with zero restrictions.Players are now done with bubbles!DONE!!!!!!!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 27, 2021 Golf Team USA basked in their record Ryder Cup win. Look what showed up in our team room 🇺🇸 Thank you to the fans for unbelievable support of our players this week! @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/rlaznfR3YJ— Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) September 27, 2021 Then he said, do you even lift bro? Yeah, Ryder Cups!🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/urCfjhGshy— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 27, 2021 BROUGHT IT BACK! @RyderCupUSA #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/yYvrkcsSE9— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 26, 2021 We got the W 🇺🇸 @RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/vqqAMNci7F— Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) September 27, 2021 Open wide. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fa0bo728Kg— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 27, 2021 #SQUADGOALS 📸 pic.twitter.com/CgwA4wl45I— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 27, 2021 Tennis There was better news for Europe at the Laver Cup. 🏆🏆🏆🏆Europe rule the World again. #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/4XN7A6kLQ6— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 27, 2021 🇪🇺🏆☘️ https://t.co/onB06UmJ4Y— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 26, 2021 Congratulations Team Europe. Well done Bjorn. Thank you Boston. #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/RpD47KYnjh— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 26, 2021 Great to see so many legends this weekend in Boston. @andyroddick @MonicaSeles10s @rodlaver Boston it’s been real ☘️🚀 #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/3sXUYOh85B— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 27, 2021 Formula One Lando Norris looked forward after his late disappointment in Russia. Head high, my time will come pic.twitter.com/Z7YUm7w8BD— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) September 27, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Canos finds shin pads and Usyk revels in AJ win – Sunday’s sporting social City celebrate and Ronaldo wants a response – Saturday’s sporting social Ryder Cup begins and Warwickshire clinch title – Friday’s sporting social Fernandes’ promise and De Roon’s long wait – Thursday’s sporting social