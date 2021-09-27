Sport Charlie Lakin returns from suspension when Burton host Portsmouth By Press Association September 27, 2021, 8:13 pm Burton host Portsmouth on Tuesday (Isaac Parkin/PA) Charlie Lakin will be available for selection when Burton face Portsmouth. Lakin served a one-match suspension, missing the weekend game against Lincoln, after receiving a second yellow card at Crewe. Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink confirmed post-Lincoln it is “99 per cent” certain that striker Daniel Jebbison will start against Pompey. Defender Sam Hughes is still out long-term as he continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury. Connor Ogilvie could be back in contention for Portsmouth. Ogilvie missed the Charlton game at the weekend after suffering a quad injury but could make his return against the Brewers. Pompey will be without their captain Clark Robertson, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The centre-half picked up a hip injury and has missed the past three games for his side. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Charlton hopeful Corey Blackett-Taylor will be ready to face Bolton Anthony Scully and Lewis Fiorini secure Lincoln win at Burton Danny Cowley feels the frustration after late Charlton goal pegs back Portsmouth Michael Appleton praises young Lincoln side for hanging on for win at Burton