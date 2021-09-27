Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

No new injury worries for Oxford boss Karl Robinson

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 8:31 pm
Oxford boss Karl Robinson has a strong squad to select from (Tess Derry/PA)
Oxford boss Karl Robinson has a strong squad at his disposal for the midweek visit of Accrington.

Cameron Brannagan came through Saturday’s draw with Gillingham unscathed after a recent back injury and is expected to keep his place in the side.

Sam Winnall is pushing for a return to the side after shrugging off a recent hip injury as well as a bout of illness.

Mark Sykes came off the bench of Saturday and is angling for a starting place, while Marcus McGuane is making steady progress following a thigh injury.

Accrington are once again expected to be without Dion Charles as speculation mounts over the striker’s future.

Stanley boss John Coleman has questioned the player’s loyalty to the club and fresh reports suggest a move to Scotland could be imminent.

Coleman rued “silly mistakes” that cost his side three points in a 3-3 draw at Morecambe on Saturday but was pleased with returning front man Lewis Mansell.

Seamus Conneely and John O’Sullivan set to retain their places in the starting line-up but Joe Pritchard and Harvey Rodgers remain out.

