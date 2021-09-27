Steve McClaren steps down as Derby technical director but will act as advisor

Former England manager Steve McClaren has stepped down as technical director of troubled Derby but will continue to act as a senior advisor to the club.

The announcement came following discussions between McClaren and Derby’s administrators on Monday.

A statement from the club said: “The talks between both parties were amicable and as part of those discussions the club’s joint administrators expressed their desire to retain McClaren on a part-time consultancy basis.

“It was agreed that McClaren will continue to act as a senior advisor as the club and joint administrators look to navigate through the administration process.”

The statement added that McClaren had, prior to Monday’s talks, voluntarily offered to leave his role “in order to help to preserve other jobs across the football club”.

McClaren, 60, has previously served the club as assistant manager, head coach and manager. He was appointed as an advisor to the board and technical director last November.

Financially-troubled Derby appointed administrators last week, incurring a 12-point penalty which sent them to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United left Wayne Rooney’s side with minus two points from nine games.