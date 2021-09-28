Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu set to miss game with Coventry

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 2:06 pm
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu could be unavailable for Luton until after the international break (James Holyoak/PA)
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu could be unavailable for Luton until after the international break (James Holyoak/PA)

Luton are likely to be without midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for the visit of Coventry at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old missed the 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth through injury and could be absent until after the international break.

Amari’i Bell could be in contention to start after playing 45 minutes on the weekend.

Sonny Bradley made his return to the bench on Saturday and could be in line to get some minutes as Nathan Jones confirmed “something has to change” after one win from nine games in all competitions.

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo will serve the last game of his three-match ban after receiving a red card in a 1-0 win over Cardiff earlier this month.

Viktor Gyokeres is expected to start up front after bagging two goals against Peterborough in their 3-0 win on Friday night to take his tally for the season to seven.

Jake Clarke-Salter started last week’s victory and could line up in defence once again.

Ever-present defensive pair Dominic Hyam and Kyle McFadzean are likely to start again after keeping a clean sheet last time out.

