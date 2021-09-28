Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Roger Hunt’s career in pictures

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 3:32 pm
Roger Hunt earned 34 caps for England and spent most of his career, which spanned between 1958 and 1972, at Liverpool (PA Archive)
Former England and Liverpool striker Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83.

Hunt was part of England’s World Cup-winning side in 1966 and scored a club-record 244 league goals for the Reds.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Hunt’s career in pictures.

Under manager Bill Shankly, Hunt won two league titles, in 1964 and 1966
Hunt, front row third from left, won two league titles with Bill Shankly’s Liverpool, in 1964 and 1966 (PA Archive)
Hunt was part of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad
Hunt, centre right, played in all six of England’s matches at the 1966 World Cup and scored three goals (PA Archive)
Hunt received a medal from the Queen while captain Bobby Moore celebrated after the 1966 final
Hunt receives his medal from the Queen while captain Bobby Moore celebrates with the trophy after the 1966 final (PA Archive)
Hunt, back centre, was included on the 2020 New Year’s Honours list, alongside other members of the 1966 World Cup squad (PA Archive)
Liverpool fans hold up a banner for ex player Sir Roger (Roger Hunt)
Liverpool fans hold up a banner for their former player Hunt (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hunt lined up alongside England teammates at the World Cup in 1966
Hunt, second from left, played a key role for England at the 1966 World Cup (PA Archive)
Liverpool players celebrated winning the 1965FA Cup with a bottle of milk each in the changing room after the match: (l-r) Wilf Stevenson, Ron Yeats, Chris Lawler, Roger Hunt, Peter Thompson, Gerry Byrne, Tommy Smith, Geoff Strong
Hunt, fourth from left, and his Liverpool team-mates celebrate winning the 1965 FA Cup with a bottle of milk each (PA Archive)
England's Nobby Stiles and Hunt pictures in their World Cup suits
England’s Nobby Stiles and Hunt, right, pictured in their World Cup suits (PA Archive)
Liverpool’s Ian Callaghan, Ron Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Gordon Milne and Roger Hunt paraded the FA Cup around Wembley after their 2-1 win in 1965
Liverpool’s Ian Callaghan, Ron Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Gordon Milne and Roger Hunt parade the FA Cup around Wembley after their 2-1 win in 1965 (PA Archive)
Roger Hunt was included in a mural alongside Ian St John in Liverpool
Roger Hunt was included in a mural alongside Ian St John in Liverpool (PA Archive)
Hunt made34 appearances for England, including against Wales in 1968
Hunt, front row far left, made 34 appearances for England, including a victory over Wales at Cardiff in 1968 (PA Archive)
Hunt played in England's World Cup final against West Germany at Wembley
Hunt lines up for England ahead of the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany at Wembley (PA Archive)
Roger Hunt
Liverpool’s Hunt, left, and Everton’s Ray Wilson parade the World Cup around Goodison Park (PA Archive).
World Cup
Seven of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup-winning team, including Hunt (right), with a replica Jules Rimet trophy at the launch of the National Lottery (John Stillwell/PA)

