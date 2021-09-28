Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Celtic striker Jota plays down their slow start to the Premiership season

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 3:35 pm
There’s a long way to go in league, says Celtic attacker Jota (Jane Barlow/PA)
There’s a long way to go in league, says Celtic attacker Jota (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic striker Jota played down the Hoops’ early-season wobble in the cinch Premiership as he stressed the title race has still a long way to go.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit sixth in the table after seven matches and fell six points behind leaders Rangers at the weekend after being held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United at Parkhead.

Ahead of Celtic’s Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, the 22-year-old Portuguese winger, who signed on loan from Benfica at the end of the transfer window, was asked if there was any concern about points dropped.

He said: “It is a non-question for us because we don’t think like that, we are still in September last time I checked.

“There are no champions in September.

“We just have to play game by game and develop each game and learn from the things we do wrong and be a better team.

“The championship will end in May and then we can speak about that but for now there is plenty of the championship to play.

“As professional players and with the experience we have had in the last few years, we learn with every situation.

“The solution is always to look forward, look to errors we made in previous matches and just keep on fighting.

“Of course there are some results that didn’t go quite well but we know the quality is there, the ideas are there and in other games we did very well so we have to recover physically and mentally, and be ready for the next game.”

Jota, certainly, will not be weighed down by any expectations at Celtic.

He said: “I have come from a club in Portugal where it is the same thing.

“At Benfica we had to win every single game, just like Celtic, so I am used to that kind of pressure with the fans and everyone.

“We know it is an obligation to win every game and that we fight for the club and that is what we are trying to do.”

Jota is looking forward to experiencing his first home game in Europe with Celtic as Postecoglou’s men try to get back on track after losing 4-3 away to Real Betis in their first group game.

He said: “A few people have already told me, ‘Jota, believe me, there is a different feeling in the European games so just be ready for that, you will feel a lot of different things.’

“I want to experience that and look forward to enjoying it as much as possible.

“Hopefully we can get the win for us and our fans.

“It is a big game, Leverkusen are a great team who have done a lot of good things in the past and we are looking forward to a great game. We can’t wait.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal