Fulham boss Marco Silva without four players for game against Swansea

Fulham have no new injury concerns but head coach Marco Silva will be without four players from his first team squad against Swansea on Wednesday.

Tom Cairney remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury and has only managed one session since Silva’s arrival in the summer, and is not yet fit enough to take part in team training.

Fabio Carvalho has returned to team training this week although the game against Swansea is expected to come too soon for the promising teenager, who has already scored three times this season.

Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete are also sidelined with long-term problems and it remains to be seen when the pair are likely to return.

Swansea could rest midfielder Flynn Downes for the trip to Fulham.

Downes missed three games in August after testing positive for Covid-19 and has not yet reached full fitness, so could be rested after playing in the Swans’ win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Swansea will also be without striker Michael Obafemi, who has a muscle injury.

Defenders Ryan Bennett and Rhys Williams could feature after missing the Huddersfield clash.