Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to replace Kelle Roos against Reading

Derby will be without goalkeeper Kelle Roos for the visit of Reading.

Roos is suspended following his red card for bringing down Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat.

Ryan Allsop came on for Roos at Bramall Lane and will start against the Royals.

Striker Colin Kazim Richards is still out with an Achilles injury.

Scott Dann could be handed his debut for Reading.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been building up his match fitness after joining the club at the end of the transfer window.

Dejan Tetek and Junior Hoilett are expected to shake off knocks sustained against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Andy Rinomhota is back in training but Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes and Liam Moore are still out injured.