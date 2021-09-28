Sport Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to replace Kelle Roos against Reading By Press Association September 28, 2021, 5:31 pm Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos was sent off at Sheffield United on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA) Derby will be without goalkeeper Kelle Roos for the visit of Reading. Roos is suspended following his red card for bringing down Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat. Ryan Allsop came on for Roos at Bramall Lane and will start against the Royals. Striker Colin Kazim Richards is still out with an Achilles injury. Scott Dann could be handed his debut for Reading. The former Crystal Palace defender has been building up his match fitness after joining the club at the end of the transfer window. Dejan Tetek and Junior Hoilett are expected to shake off knocks sustained against Middlesbrough on Saturday. Andy Rinomhota is back in training but Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes and Liam Moore are still out injured. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Billy Sharp seals win for Sheffield United over Derby after Kelle Roos red card Wayne Rooney welcomes ‘point gained’ against rugged West Brom Derby hold out to snatch draw with West Brom Reading still missing a host of players for Peterborough visit