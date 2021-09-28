Football world mourns the death of Roger Hunt – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

The football world mourned the death of former England and Liverpool striker Roger Hunt.

A true Liverpool legend. Rest in peace, Sir Roger. pic.twitter.com/4n0ag4RAhL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021

We're extremely saddened to learn that Roger Hunt, who was a key member of our @FIFAWorldCup-winning side in 1966, has passed away at the age of 83. Our deepest condolences go to Roger's family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/LlVcUepVQ1 — England (@England) September 28, 2021

Very sad to hear of the passing of Sir Roger Hunt, someone I would always look up to. He was a fantastic goal scorer and a true gentleman on and off the pitch. My thoughts are with his family. May he rest in peace ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/2GfBOgedsC — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) September 28, 2021

I’m absolutely gutted to hear of the passing away of one,if not THE BEST Lfc strikers SIR ROGER HUNT.What a striker and a true Gentlemen,I had the great pleasure of being with him on many https://t.co/pafs9YfjpC My Nu 1 Legend and Hero.🙏YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) September 28, 2021

RIP Sir Roger Hunt 💔 one of the greatest goal scorers our club has ever seen. Sir Roger along with the other Legends from the 60’s made @LFC the club it is today ⚽️🏆 https://t.co/kgMxlu5Gqy — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 28, 2021

Saddened to hear that yet another of the heroes of ‘66 has left us. Roger Hunt was a truly great striker for both @LFC and his country. He may be gone but his achievements will always be remembered. RIP Roger. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 28, 2021

Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6yvIARXCP9 — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) September 28, 2021

Very sad day. Roger was an absolutely lovely man. Picture is of Roger and Bally after my goal @England v Argentina. Gréât memories. pic.twitter.com/jRbKvaBqHW — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) September 28, 2021

Roger Hunt RIP a man who should have been knighted "Sir" Roger was an amazing footballer with Liverpool and part of the great 1966 World Cup team used to call me "bigman" he stayed away from a lot of the limelight & said "I'm happy for the others in the team to do the big events pic.twitter.com/RvBmM9Nic5 — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) September 28, 2021

Manchester United remembered Wayne Rooney’s incredible debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard were ready for Europe.

Everyone can use a helping hand…we got there in the end 😅🤝#Jlingz pic.twitter.com/LjvSGvehMK — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 28, 2021

Marcus Rashford continued his comeback.

Stepping it up one day at a time…⚽️💙 pic.twitter.com/H9GT1ZYdxt — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 28, 2021

Cricket

Joe Root paid tribute to Moeen Ali after his retirement.

One of the game’s great men! #ThankYouMo for everything you did for this team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dGQtZEEff7 — Joe Root (@root66) September 28, 2021

Things were going well for Warwickshire.

Virat Kohli enjoyed his net session.

Kane Williamson gave out catching practice.

Rugby Union

England were back in training.

Welcome back lads 👋 pic.twitter.com/WZaw9ylRGz — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 28, 2021

Golf

Captain Padraig Harrington and Tommy Fleetwood reflected on a tough week for Europe at the Ryder Cup.

Thanks to all my team. Wasn’t the result we wanted but some great memories all the same. These are the best days of our lives. We were beaten by a better team and I couldn’t of got more commitment from you. Looking forward to seeing you rise for Rome. You will forever be my team. pic.twitter.com/0QCLAFqqws — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) September 28, 2021

Being part of Team Europe is the ultimate career privilege for me. The bond we have as a team is so intense that it’s difficult to describe. We are a family and together we shared laughter and tears last week. Congrats to Team USA – see you in Rome! pic.twitter.com/WtygCjRtWp — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 28, 2021

Lee Westwood cherished a special experience despite the result.

A week spent with such a special group, @RyderCupEurope you never fail to remind me why I love this game of golf so much. To share the experience with my son was a true honour. To everyone involved, thank you🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/Mo7zsdhsSK — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 28, 2021

While USA skipper Steve Stricker toasted their success.

It was our honor Cap. USA! USA! USA! https://t.co/jLQPofnRXj — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) September 28, 2021

Formula One

Happy 53rd birthday Mika Hakkinen.

Birthday throwback for the Flying Finn. 🏆@F1MikaHakkinen wins the 1999 Drivers' Championship. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/K4mdNRmFcz — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 28, 2021

Tennis

A successful weekend for Andrey Rublev and Europe.