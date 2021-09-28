Aapo Halme missing for Barnsley’s game with Nottingham Forest

Barnsley defender Aapo Halme has been ruled out of the home game against Nottingham Forest.

The Finnish centre-half sustained a knock in training on Sunday following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool.

Boss Markus Schopp will also be without assistants Tonda Eckert and Joseph Laumann, who have been suspended for their part in a melee during the 1-1 draw at Stoke earlier this month.

Defender Mads Andersen, yet to appear this season, and striker Carlton Morris are still working their way back from respective knee injuries.

Forest striker Lewis Grabban is doubtful after taking a knock to his thigh in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Millwall.

Boss Steve Cooper, who takes charge of his second match, could turn to Lyle Taylor if Grabban fails a fitness test.

Cooper has no other new injury problems, but full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) is still out.

It remains to be seen whether midfielder Braian Ojeda and defender Mohamed Drager feature after completing respective spells in isolation after joining the club on transfer deadline day.