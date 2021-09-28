Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021
Bolton come from behind to cruise past struggling Charlton

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:00 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 1:45 am
Kieran Lee struck twice in the second half to win the match for Bolton (John Walton/PA)
Charlton’s difficult start to the League One season continued as Bolton ran out 4-1 winners at The Valley.

A tame opening period was sparked into life in the 12th minute when Charlton took the lead through Josh Davison, the striker volleying home after Jonathan Leko’s cross found him free six yards from goal.

Bolton hauled themselves back on level terms in the 43rd minute, Oladapo Afolayan cutting inside before curling a low effort into the bottom corner.

Elias Kachunga was a whisker away from giving The Trotters the lead after 63 minutes but his header glanced agonizingly wide.

Seconds later Charlton went close, Davison striking the outside of the post with a dipping drive from the edge of the box.

With the game teetering on a knife-edge, Bolton grabbed the lead with 17 minutes left to play, Kieran Lee’s volley flying in with the help of a deflection.

Lee then notched his second from close-range in the 82nd minute before Antoni Sarcevic rounded Craig MacGillivray to add a fourth in stoppage time.

