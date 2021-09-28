Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021
Sport

Gareth Ainsworth delighted to see Wycombe show their creative side

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:05 am
Gareth Ainsworth’s side won at Wycombe (Adam Davy/PA)
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told his side to be confident and creative and they listened as two second-half goals got them back on the winning trail at Shrewsbury.

Joe Jacobson’s strike from range and a header from Ryan Tafazolli gave them a 2-0 lead and, despite a late goal from Matthew Pennington, they rallied the storm to see the game out and bounce back from the defeat at MK Dons.

And Ainsworth revealed his half-time talk with assistant manager Richard Dobson involved encouraging their players to be more inventive.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted because I knew it would be tough here, don’t look at Shrewsbury’s league position and think they will be one of the lower sides in this league because they are not.

“Steve Cotterill is a good manager who has them well organised, and we knew it would be tough.

“They offer a big physical challenge like we usually do, and they back power up front with (Sam) Cosgrove and (Tom) Bloxham on the bench.

“We also knew that the team who produced the magic moments would be the victors and at half-time we demanded a bit more from the play.

“Richard Dobson has been doing some great sessions and he said can we be more confident and inventive and then Sully KaiKai produced the cross which caused chaos and then it was a great strike from JJ, and then it was a bit of skill that won the free-kick and Sully produced a great ball again.

“And those moments are important on a night like tonight when winter has set in, it’s cold, I’ve got the jacket on for the first time.”

Shrewsbury boss Cotterill insisted there were questionable decisions in the run up to both goals.

He said: “It was a frustrating night, we created enough chances and I have no issues with our boys tonight.

“If anything, we have to defend their goal better. I have no issues with them, they were excellent.

“We had a plan and we created enough to get something from it.

“As soon as they scored the game was a total disruption for 15 minutes, and I thought their goal was a handball, it was blatant, I’ve watched it back and the ref stood there and looked at it.

“It didn’t hit his knee, it hit his hand but there is nothing you can do about that, we can just concentrate on ourselves and I thought we were good value for at least a point tonight.

“The second goal was soft, but I don’t have issues with our lads, we are all disappointed and it is difficult to know what to say after a game like that, you want to chuck a comfort blanket around them when they’ve just been beaten. The only problem with the performance was that we have to deliver.”

