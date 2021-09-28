Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryan Lowe enjoying strong start as Plymouth extend unbeaten run

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:16 am
Ryan Lowe is pleased with his side’s progress (Tim Goode/PA)
Ryan Lowe is pleased with his side’s progress (Tim Goode/PA)

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe praised his side for extending their unbeaten run to nine League One games with a 1-1 comeback draw against Crewe.

In-form Argyle striker Ryan Hardie took his season’s tally to nine goals with a 72nd-minute leveller to cancel out Scott Kashket’s near-post opener after three minutes.

Lowe said: “Where we are now, with 10 games gone on 19 points, is a good start for us.

“I thought we were fantastic to be honest. We went behind to a freak goal, we just watched it back and Mike (Cooper, goalkeeper) got his angles wrong, which is fine because he’s been brilliant for us.

“You could see there was only one team dominating large parts. We have 40-odd penalty box entries and I just said to the lads we have to be a little bit more ruthless and a little bit more clinical.

“But I can’t fault them because I thought they gave us everything, especially second half.

“Fair play to Crewe, they’ve come here and tried to play. It was good footballing game.

“They put bodies on the line, especially in the first half, and a point apiece – we pushed for the three points towards the end but it wasn’t to be.

“Since Rotherham – when I didn’t think we were quite ready, and I take the responsibility for that as manager – we have worked hard on the training pitch, our patterns of play and the lads look fitter, stronger.

“To take 19 points from the first 10 league games is really good. Now we look to the next block of 10 and see where we are after that.”

Crewe boss David Artell said: “I thought in the first half we could have been three- or four-one up, certainly on the counter-attack and in transitions we made some poor decisions.

“We got our noses in front, we limited them to shots outside of the box, lots of them and one of those flies in, you say ‘well played’.

“They didn’t open us up until the goal. Can we play better in the second half in possession? Certainly we can, we gave the ball away cheaply.

“If Plymouth win tonight, they could have gone top of the league. So we have just got a point at Rotherham on Saturday and come down here and got another point. Over four days you would take those to remain unbeaten so we are heading in the right direction slowly.

“We are still here and fighting and working our socks off. I am really proud of the way we are sweating blood and, as long as they do that, we have got a great chance of winning games. We are on the right track and we are getting there.

“Scott says he meant to shoot. I don’t know if he did or didn’t, I haven’t seen it again, but you don’t usually see them go in from there. If he has meant it, it is a terrific goal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal