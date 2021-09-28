Darren Moore pleased as Sheffield Wednesday performance finally produces result

Darren Moore hailed his Sheffield Wednesday side for showing their mettle in a 2-1 victory at previous Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan.

The Owls had seen two points slip through their fingers in stoppage time at Ipswich on Saturday but this time they saw out the job and picked up the three points Moore feels they warranted.

“The performances have been there,” said Moore. “That’s the thing.

“That performance at Portman Road was important and there was another one tonight.

“While it takes that time, we want to win games but over time we will get stronger and better.”

Wednesday benefited from a piece of luck for their opening goal when a long diagonal ball forward was nodded back towards his own goal by Wigan right-back Max Power, who turned in horror to see Ben Amos had come for the cross and was unable to get back in time.

The lead was doubled on the hour mark when Lee Gregory picked the pocket of Jack Whatmough and crossed for Callum Paterson to convert.

Wigan pulled one back 10 minutes from time when Callum Lang was fouled in the box by Marvin Johnson and Charlie Wyke made no mistake, but Moore’s side were able to negotiate the final stages without further alarm.

“It was the performance and direction I wanted it to go,” he added. “The team is getting stronger and fitter and it was a good performance.

“Four points from two tough away games is important. If it’s a springboard then great, but we focus on us as a group.

“For the games coming now or in the future we concentrate on us. We try to get to a level where we maximise the potential of the team. We’re not there yet and there’s more to come from the team.”

For Wigan boss Leam Richardson, it was a disappointing way to surrender their unbeaten home record – and top spot in the division.

“The lads didn’t leave a breath out there and they were probably worthy of something, in my opinion,” he said.

“If we are going to be critical, I thought in the first 10 minutes we didn’t get to grips with Sheffield Wednesday. They came with a direct style and they asked us questions early on.

“I thought the goals came from a couple of our mistakes, but the lads have been doing great.

“Although they will take credit for a lot of what has gone before, I’ll take (the blame) for the result tonight because it’s up to me to reset everyone now.

“I thought they gave everything tonight, right until the end. We were on the front foot and the momentum shifted in the last 20 minutes.

“The disappointing thing is the result, but the performance I’ve got to be pleased about.”