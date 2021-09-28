Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praises Burton reaction as they end winless run

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:21 am
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was delighted with the performance of his side (Mike Egerton/PA)
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was delighted to see Tom O’Connor and Daniel Jebbison score their first goals for the club as the Brewers piled on the agony for Portsmouth with a 2-1 win.

Both sides were on six-game winless runs in the league but it was the Brewers’ intensity and cutting edge that saw them through to the delight of their boss.

“It is just great to score but it is top for them (O’Connor and Jebbison) and even better that we have three points,” Hasselbaink smiled.

“We finished strong against Lincoln but we needed to react and come back strong and to have a good team performance and make it really hard for the opposition and I think we did that.

“We played more in their half and put good energy into our pressing and we tried to punish them. I think if you analyse the game overall we got what we deserved. A brilliant performance giving us something to work from.”

Albion had a 2-0 lead for just three minutes and Hasselbaink was pleased with how his side responded to the quick-fire reply from Pompey substitute Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who scored with his first touch from a free kick.

“You want to settle yourself in for 10 minutes but we responded really well, really mature and didn’t really give chances away,” he added. “They are a very good side but we deserved the three points.

“It was very important. You want the recognition when you are working hard and today was one of those days when all the hard work paid off and we got our rewards.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley cut a frustrated figure post-match as he reflected on his sides’ propensity for playing out from the back costing them dear as Albion pressed high and forced an error leading to O’Connor’s goal.

“The first goal is a really poor one from us. A technical error.” Cowley said.

“It does happen when you try and play this way and the second one is a super finish from the boy but we were the masters of our own downfall today.”

Cowley made a triple substitution in the wake of going 2-0 down but, despite a quick goal, bemoaned the performance.

“We wanted some intensity and energy and some passion and I thought the boys that came on did give us that but there are not many positives to take from that tonight,” Cowley added.

“I am disappointed. You work really hard and you don’t get your rewards so that hurts and I think that the people of Portsmouth deserve a better team than the one that we are giving them at the moment.

“We have to be big enough to take the criticism, take it on the chin and find the solutions to respond and that is what we will do.”

