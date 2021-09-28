Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant McCann hopes Hull draw with Blackpool gives players “new lease of life”

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:32 am
Manager Grant McCann hopes Hull have reached a turning point after draw with Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Head coach Grant McCann hopes struggling Hull have reached a turning point after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Blackpool.

The Tigers have not won since the opening day of the season and remain in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

But McCann is hopeful his players can now kick on after substitute Tom Eaves scored late to earn his side a point.

He said: “I hope it drives the players on to a new lease of life from now on.

“If we can keep creating opportunities and be positive, things will hopefully change.

“We dug it out and I think we deserved a point. Our performance levels have been good and I’m a big believer things will turn around.

“You can either hide under a rock or you can get on with it. We’re learning on the job but I thought we controlled the game for large spells.

“Credit to the players. They stuck together and we could have won it.”

Blackpool were the better side for large parts, especially in the first half, and impressively kept the hosts at arm’s length.

It was not a huge shock when Neil Critchley’s men took the lead after 42 minutes after Shayne Lavery scored with an acrobatic volley.

Blackpool looked set for a third win on the bounce once Hull captain Lewie Coyle was sent off for a second bookable offence after 80 minutes.

Yet Hull were curiously energised with 10 men and scored a well-worked equaliser through Eaves four minutes later.

McCann said: “I know we need to be better in the forward areas but the boys stayed really calm.

“It was disappointing to lose Lewie but the boys rallied. I’m pleased for big Tom because he’s deserved that.

“We’re a young squad and it’s been tough for the last few games but we think it will turn.”

Critchley, whose side have lost just once in five Championship games, admitted they wasted a big chance to claim three points.

He said: “I feel angry, if I’m honest. I didn’t like us at all in the second half – I thought we were far too passive and I felt they were going to score.

“We limited them to very few clear-cut opportunities but we stopped doing what we were doing in the first half.

“Our counter-attack play in the second half was diabolical. We allowed them to come back into this game and, in this league, you get punished.”

Critchley added: “Hull stayed in the game and I don’t begrudge them a point.

“We had too many touches, made too many poor choices and had a lack of quality in the second half.

“It wasn’t good enough. I’ve praised the players a lot during my time here, deservedly so.

“There’s not many times I’ve lost my temper but I think this was justified. We’ve only got ourselves to blame.

“When you have the opportunities to make games 2-0, you have to take them. If these players want to stay at this level and improve we have to be better than that.

“We should have won this game – points are precious in this league.”

