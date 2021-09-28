Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Baraclough wants to carry on as Northern Ireland boss

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:36 am
Ian Baraclough wants to stay as Northern Ireland boss beyond the World Cup qualifying campaign (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ian Baraclough is keen to extend his contract as Northern Ireland boss beyond the current World Cup qualifying campaign.

Baraclough, who signed an initial 18-month contract when he took over from Michael O’Neill last June, had a tough start in the job but three wins in the last five matches has left his side still in contention for a qualifying play-off place ahead of next month’s trips to Switzerland and Bulgaria.

“For me, I want to carry on,” the 50-year-old said. “I feel we are at the start of a cycle of the next crop of Northern Irish players who can take us to a major tournament.

“I’ve got a big belief in that and in all the staff and players. We are heading in that direction and I want to carry on.

Northern Ireland v Switzerland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Northern Ireland remain in contention for a World Cup qualifying play-off place after last month’s draw with Switzerland (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It’s quite simple. Yes, I did sign an initial 18-month contract and I hope we can carry on the path we are on. We are making plans for the future with the Irish FA and we are heading in the right direction.

“Those things will hopefully take care of themselves.”

Northern Ireland’s goalless draw with Switzerland three weeks ago left Baraclough’s team three points behind Murat Yakin’s side ahead of the rematch in Geneva on October 9.

Baraclough on Tuesday named a 26-man squad for that match – and the following trip to Bulgaria – which included Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Josh Magennis after they were unable to feature last time around.

Victory in Geneva would put Northern Ireland’s fate in their own hands as they target second place in Group C.

“I’ve not set a points target,” Baraclough said. “The target is to make sure we are in the shake-up come November with our two home games we end the campaign on.

“I don’t look too far forward, let’s take care of the Switzerland game first and foremost, and make sure we are in with a chance going to Bulgaria, knowing if we get a result it will keep us in the hunt for November.”

As he targets a place at the Qatar World Cup next year, Baraclough voiced concerns over the FIFA proposals, developed by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, to stage World Cups every two years – even if Northern Ireland might stand to benefit.

Northern Ireland v Switzerland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Baraclough voiced scepticism over FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I’m not a big fan of it, I have to say, even though it might give us more opportunity to get to a major tournament,” he said.

“I think the calendar at the moment, Euros every four years, World Cup every four years, there’s something special about achieving that [qualification].

“Nobody within our group, apart from [assistant manager] Jimmy Nicholl, has qualified for a World Cup, and I think that’s something special to him, how hard it was to get to those World Cups in ’82 and ’86. There’s something special about going to the Euros for the lads within the group.

“If it becomes more of the norm, every two years for a World Cup, then those memories don’t become so special. For Northern Ireland to reach any major tournament is big, big news, and something that’s got to be special for everyone involved.”

