Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lee Johnson hails performance as five-star Sunderland move top of League One

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:47 am
Lee Johnson’s Sunderland put five goals past Cheltenham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Johnson’s Sunderland put five goals past Cheltenham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson was purring at his side’s performance after they netted five unanswered goals against Cheltenham in their League One clash at the Stadium of Light to move top of the table.

The visitors struggled to create chances and were unable to make a fight of it after falling behind to Bailey Wright’s 11th-minute header.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart added goals in the 28th and 38th minute to give Michael Duff’s side a mountain to climb after the break.

But it was Sunderland who went on to find the net again with midfielder Luke O’Nien converting Corry Evans’ pass in the 65th minute before – a minute later – substitute Leon Dajaku completed a sixth-straight home win with a finish high into the net.

Johnson said: “Really pleased. Proud as punch of the players and the club because a lot of people put a lot of hard work into a performance.

“Sometimes Ross gets the headlines but Joyce doing the cooking is just as important. The lads who came in did the business.

“We still have loads to improve on but what you see is more cohesion.

“A lot of stuff has come out today and the players should take great credit for that.

“It is the hardest job picking the next 11 because everyone probably deserves to play.

“We have 10 games in five weeks and the boys will have to accept it and hopefully we will keep churning out the results.

“It’s my job to pick an 11. I find picking the subs harder, leaving one out. I am so proud of the level of consistency of the performance.

“Nathan Broadhead was fantastic. He never loses heart when he doesn’t get the ball. He is constantly presenting himself to get in behind and I enjoyed his performance.

“Leon is another who looks to penetrate in behind. We are not stopping his run enough at the moment. But he creates that space for the number 10.”

Cheltenham manager Duff was obviously not happy after watching side crumble – just days after losing at Wigan too – and drop to 16th.

He said: “I am disappointed but the last two games we have played we didn’t look like us. Our success is based on the best defensive record.

“You can’t give up chances and give goals away like that. We tried four formations and credit to Sunderland because I thought they were excellent.

“That is the 14th game we have played this season and I think 10 of those have been away – it has been tough because of the miles we have put in.

“We are a small club. We have four or five big players out and today proved we are not ready to come to places like this with big injuries.

“You have to learn it is a tough school. We haven’t been able to train and we had to put two 19-year-olds in the defence. And we haven’t been able to train because of the miles.

“But would anyone in Cheltenham have taken where we are in the league right now at this stage? I think so.

“The lads have been magnificent for two years. We have another tough game at Rotherham (on Saturday) who were in the Championship last season. It isn’t going to get easier.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]