Scott Twine hat-trick not enough as MK Dons held by Fleetwood

Scott Twine’s hat-trick was not enough to clinch maximum points as MK Dons were held to a 3-3 League One draw at home to Fleetwood.

Substitute Daniel Batty’s late strike salvaged a point for the visitors in an enthralling contest in which they had gone ahead twice.

Fleetwood’s five-match unbeaten league run was almost ended by a magnificent treble by Twine, who produced three goals of outstanding quality at a rainy Stadium MK as the hosts extended their own undefeated league run to eight matches.

The away side were ahead in the 12th minute as Harrison Biggins helped the ball through for Ged Garner, who calmly rolled his shot into the bottom corner.

MK Dons drew level after 27 minutes when Twine bent in a terrific shot from a tricky angle on the left, but Garner quickly restored the visitors’ lead with another composed finish.

Twine hit back again for Dons, however, when he was not closed down properly and he unleashed a swerving strike from 25 yards that left Alex Cairns grasping.

The midfielder looked to have won the match for the Dons with a stunning free-kick that completed his hat-trick, but Batty rescued a point for Fleetwood with a low drive in the 88th minute.