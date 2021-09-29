Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021
Sport

Scott Twine hat-trick not enough as MK Dons held by Fleetwood

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:05 am
Scott Twine (right) netted two first-half equalisers for MK Dons (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Scott Twine’s hat-trick was not enough to clinch maximum points as MK Dons were held to a 3-3 League One draw at home to Fleetwood.

Substitute Daniel Batty’s late strike salvaged a point for the visitors in an enthralling contest in which they had gone ahead twice.

Fleetwood’s five-match unbeaten league run was almost ended by a magnificent treble by Twine, who produced three goals of outstanding quality at a rainy Stadium MK as the hosts extended their own undefeated league run to eight matches.

The away side were ahead in the 12th minute as Harrison Biggins helped the ball through for Ged Garner, who calmly rolled his shot into the bottom corner.

MK Dons drew level after 27 minutes when Twine bent in a terrific shot from a tricky angle on the left, but Garner quickly restored the visitors’ lead with another composed finish.

Twine hit back again for Dons, however, when he was not closed down properly and he unleashed a swerving strike from 25 yards that left Alex Cairns grasping.

The midfielder looked to have won the match for the Dons with a stunning free-kick that completed his hat-trick, but Batty rescued a point for Fleetwood with a low drive in the 88th minute.

