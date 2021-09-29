Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Top scorer Cole Stockton on target again as Morecambe beat Lincoln

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:08 am
Cole Stockton broke the deadlock after the break (David Davies/PA)
Sky Bet League One top scorer Cole Stockton netted his 11th goal of the season in all competitions as two second-half goals gave Morecambe a 2-0 victory over Lincoln at the Mazuma Stadium.

Stockton was the man to kick-start the Shrimps with his ninth league goal of a superb campaign so far with central defender Scott Wootton clinching the win with a neat finish 12 minutes from time.

Stockton broke the deadlock with a superb 25-yard effort after 53 minutes after turning past two defenders and firing a superb effort into the bottom left-hand corner of Josh Griffiths’ goal.

Wootton then secured victory with a second as he turned sharply in the box to drill the ball past Griffiths from close range.

Lincoln produced some neat football but struggled to create any clear-cut chances against a solid Shrimps defence.

Their best chance to pull one back came for Dan N’Lundulu after he ran onto a poor Wootton back pass only to see his effort well saved by Morecambe goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

Michael Appleton’s side produced a late flourish with Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully seeing shots blocked with Morecambe going close to a third through a long-range Callum Jones shot that flew inches wide.

