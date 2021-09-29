Top scorer Cole Stockton on target again as Morecambe beat Lincoln

Sky Bet League One top scorer Cole Stockton netted his 11th goal of the season in all competitions as two second-half goals gave Morecambe a 2-0 victory over Lincoln at the Mazuma Stadium.

Stockton was the man to kick-start the Shrimps with his ninth league goal of a superb campaign so far with central defender Scott Wootton clinching the win with a neat finish 12 minutes from time.

Stockton broke the deadlock with a superb 25-yard effort after 53 minutes after turning past two defenders and firing a superb effort into the bottom left-hand corner of Josh Griffiths’ goal.

Wootton then secured victory with a second as he turned sharply in the box to drill the ball past Griffiths from close range.

Lincoln produced some neat football but struggled to create any clear-cut chances against a solid Shrimps defence.

Their best chance to pull one back came for Dan N’Lundulu after he ran onto a poor Wootton back pass only to see his effort well saved by Morecambe goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

Michael Appleton’s side produced a late flourish with Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully seeing shots blocked with Morecambe going close to a third through a long-range Callum Jones shot that flew inches wide.