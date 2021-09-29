Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Woking come from behind to beat Chesterfield

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:08 am
Tahvon Campbell struck twice in the second half for Woking (Nick Potts/PA)
Tahvon Campbell struck twice in the second half for Woking (Nick Potts/PA)

Tahvon Campbell struck twice in the second half as Woking came from behind to win 3-1 and inflict a first National League defeat of the season on Chesterfield.

The Spireites, who had two wins in their last three games, took the lead in the 12th minute when Saidou Khan sent a long-range effort over the keeper from inside his own half.

The Cardinals responded and, after a scrappy goal from a corner was ruled out for a foul, Chesterfield stopper Scott Loach was forced into a couple of smart saves before defender Joe McNerney crashed his header off the crossbar just before the break.

Woking, who had lost successive league games, were back on level terms in the 64th minute when Campbell drilled past Loach, who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

Khan sent a good chance wide before Campbell struck again with a low drive in the 87th minute and Inih Effiong knocked in a late third to seal Woking’s first home win of the new campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal