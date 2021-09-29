Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe return to winning ways with victory over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:14 am
Joe Jacobson scored for Wycombe (Adam Davy/PA)
Second-half goals from Joe Jacobson and Ryan Tafazolli helped Wycombe get back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Shrewsbury.

Matthew Pennington set up a nervy finale 12 minutes from time, but the Chairboys held on to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at MK Dons.

Wanderers’ Jack Grimmer had an early header saved with Shaun Whalley firing in an effort for the hosts.

Striker Sam Vokes then drew a smart save out of home keeper Marko Marosi with an acrobatic effort, before Whalley and then Daniel Udoh both saw good headed chances come and go at the other end.

The deadlock was finally broken seven minutes into the second period.

Former Shrew Jacobson punished the hosts for failing to clear by rifling an effort in off the post from 18 yards.

And after long-range efforts for Whalley and Luke Leahy at the other end, Tafazolli made it two with a simple headed goal for Wanderers.

But a grandstand finish was set up when Pennington drifted in to head home in the 78th minute.

Aaron Pierre went close with two late chances for Shrewsbury, but they tried and failed to find an equaliser.

