Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lee Evans notches hat-trick as Ipswich hit Doncaster for six

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:14 am
Lee Evans hit a hat-trick as Ipswich thrashed Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lee Evans hit a hat-trick as Ipswich thrashed Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)

Four goals in a pulsating 10-minute second-half spell helped Ipswich register their first home victory in League One this season after a 6-0 thrashing of rock-bottom Doncaster at Portman Road.

Lee Evans netted a hat-trick and Macauley Bonne bagged a brace before George Edmundson completed the scoring.

Town took the lead when Kyle Knoyle’s square pass across his own defence ran loose to Wes Burns, who drove forward and his pinpoint cross found Bonne inside the six-yard area and he slid the ball home after 13 minutes.

They extended their lead in the 31st minute when Evans was on hand at the back post to convert with a crisp finish following a corner by Scott Fraser.

The home side made it three as Evans converted Bersant Celina’s cross after 70 minutes.

Bonne added a fourth in the 72nd minute when he chested down another Celina cross and volleyed home before Evans completed his hat-trick four minutes later with a first-time shot high into the net.

Edmundson rounded off the scoring 10 minutes from time when he stabbed home at the near post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal