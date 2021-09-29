Lee Evans notches hat-trick as Ipswich hit Doncaster for six

Four goals in a pulsating 10-minute second-half spell helped Ipswich register their first home victory in League One this season after a 6-0 thrashing of rock-bottom Doncaster at Portman Road.

Lee Evans netted a hat-trick and Macauley Bonne bagged a brace before George Edmundson completed the scoring.

Town took the lead when Kyle Knoyle’s square pass across his own defence ran loose to Wes Burns, who drove forward and his pinpoint cross found Bonne inside the six-yard area and he slid the ball home after 13 minutes.

They extended their lead in the 31st minute when Evans was on hand at the back post to convert with a crisp finish following a corner by Scott Fraser.

The home side made it three as Evans converted Bersant Celina’s cross after 70 minutes.

Bonne added a fourth in the 72nd minute when he chested down another Celina cross and volleyed home before Evans completed his hat-trick four minutes later with a first-time shot high into the net.

Edmundson rounded off the scoring 10 minutes from time when he stabbed home at the near post.