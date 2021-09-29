Tom O’Connor and Daniel Jebbison open Burton accounts in win over Portsmouth

Tom O’Connor and Daniel Jebbison both scored their first Burton goals as the Brewers ended their winless run with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth.

Both sides went into the game without a win in six League One games but it was Albion who emerged victorious from a stirring encounter.

Albion settled the better into the game and on-loan goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had to be on his toes to keep out Michael Bostwick’s third-minute effort.

Jonny Smith and Jebbison both went close before John Marquis threatened for Pompey with a header that was comfortable for Ben Garratt to cling on to.

But Albion struck just after the half hour, former Southampton youngster O’Connor firing home after Smith’s pressing nicked the ball off Lee Brown.

And Burton were rewarded again on the hour mark when Jebbison swept home a superb curling effort from the edge of the box.

Substitute Reeco Hackett-Fairchild fired home a free kick three minutes later with his first touch to set up a grandstand end to the game but Albion held on.