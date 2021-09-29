Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021
Tom O’Connor and Daniel Jebbison open Burton accounts in win over Portsmouth

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:19 am
Thomas O’Connor opened the scoring (Jacob King/PA)
Tom O’Connor and Daniel Jebbison both scored their first Burton goals as the Brewers ended their winless run with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth.

Both sides went into the game without a win in six League One games but it was Albion who emerged victorious from a stirring encounter.

Albion settled the better into the game and on-loan goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had to be on his toes to keep out Michael Bostwick’s third-minute effort.

Jonny Smith and Jebbison both went close before John Marquis threatened for Pompey with a header that was comfortable for Ben Garratt to cling on to.

But Albion struck just after the half hour, former Southampton youngster O’Connor firing home after Smith’s pressing nicked the ball off Lee Brown.

And Burton were rewarded again on the hour mark when Jebbison swept home a superb curling effort from the edge of the box.

Substitute Reeco Hackett-Fairchild fired home a free kick three minutes later with his first touch to set up a grandstand end to the game but Albion held on.

