Bromley comeback ends Grimsby’s hopes of taking over at the top

Grimsby missed the chance to move to the top of the National League table as Bromley came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory.

John McAtee’s clever free-kick gave the previously unbeaten visitors the lead in the 43rd minute but Michael Cheek cancelled that out from long range 12 minutes after half-time for his seventh of the season.

Bromley took the lead in the 67th minute when former Grimsby loanee James Alabi found the net from a tight angle, and the Mariners suffered another blow two minutes later as Michee Efete saw red for a foul.

The hosts made sure of the points nine minutes from time thanks to Corey Whitely’s long-range effort.