Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Nathan Holland shines as Oxford rout Accrington

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:43 am
Nathan Holland, left, and Matty Taylor were among the scorers (David Davies/PA)
Nathan Holland, left, and Matty Taylor were among the scorers (David Davies/PA)

Recalled winger Nathan Holland scored two classy goals in eight minutes as Oxford chalked up a first win in six matches by beating Accrington 5-1.

Stanley had begun well, with Matt Butcher twice shooting over from 20 yards while Ethan Hamilton had a header cleared off the line by Matty Taylor.

On-loan West Ham player Holland’s 18th-minute opener was a stunning individual effort as he dribbled past five players then, helped by a fortunate deflection, slotted low past James Trafford.

His second was a neat low finish from six yards at the end of a flowing Us move involving Taylor and Steve Seddon.

Striker Taylor made it three early in the second half with a chipped shot over the keeper after James Henry put him clear.

Hamilton pulled a goal back for Accrington with a low shot after gliding past two defenders but Mark Sykes restored Oxford’s three-goal lead on 71 minutes, converting Henry’s cross. Michael Nottingham’s own goal in stoppage time completed the rout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal