Ryan Hardie scores again as Plymouth hit back to draw with Crewe

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:45 am
Ryan Hardie earned a point for Plymouth (Jane Barlow/PA)
Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie took his tally to nine goals as Argyle rallied to draw 1-1 with Crewe in League One.

Scott Kashket stunned Argyle with a third-minute opener, sweeping the ball in from the left at the near post past keeper Michael Cooper.

Argyle finally levelled on 72 minutes after substitute Brendan Galloway sent Ryan Broom away down the left. Broom threaded the ball to in-form striker Hardie, who calmly slotted home his ninth goal of the season.

It was no more than the Greens and the Scottish striker deserved.

In the first half Hardie had three goal-bound shots blocked and forced a superb diving save from Crewe keeper Will Jaaskelainen in the 10th minute.

To their credit Crewe also had their moments in an exciting first half, with Cooper twice forced into action to deny Scott Robertson from close range and then almost immediately Terrell Thomas’ thumping strike.

A dour second half came to life as Broom sent a free-kick over and then teed up Hardie for his leveller after a flowing move.

