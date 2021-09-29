Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Stewart bags brace as five-goal Sunderland ease past Cheltenham to go top

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:56 am
Ross Stewart scored a first-half brace for Sunderland (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sunderland moved to the top of Sky Bet League One by brushing Cheltenham aside 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Bailey Wright’s 11th-minute opener was followed by a first-half brace from Ross Stewart to put the Black Cats firmly in charge.

The hosts wrapped up a sixth-straight home win of the season when Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku found the net inside two second-half minutes.

Wright rose above those around him to head Sunderland in front from Aiden McGeady’s corner.

Carl Winchester’s pass was left by Nathan Broadhead, making his first league start since arriving on loan from Everton, and Stewart side-footed the ball beyond goalkeeper Scott Flinders for the second.

The third arrived when McGeady’s pass left Stewart with all the time to pick his spot from eight yards to grab his seventh of the season.

McGeady and Broadhead were denied a fourth before the break and the latter had the first two chances after the restart too as Cheltenham struggled to create anything.

Then O’Nien and Dajaku found the net in the 65th and 66th minutes, respectively, with tidy finishes from inside the area to cap an impressive night.

