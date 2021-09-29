Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Gillingham break away-day duck as they ease to victory over Cambridge

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 1:57 am
Vadaine Oliver scored as Gillingham beat Cambridge (John Walton/PA)
Vadaine Oliver scored as Gillingham beat Cambridge (John Walton/PA)

Gillingham secured their first away win of the season as a goal in each half saw them claim a comfortable 2-0 victory at Cambridge.

Strikes from Vadaine Oliver and Danny Lloyd were enough to take the three points from a game where Gills looked comfortable throughout.

The visitors nearly took a third-minute lead when Cambridge goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov spilled a corner but Rhys Bennett’s shot was cleared off the line by George Williams.

They eventually went in front in the 26th minute when John Akinde flicked on a cross from Robbie McKenzie and, as the home defence hesitated, Oliver nipped in to steer the ball past Mitov.

Cambridge responded through a Paul Digby header that was parried by Jamie Cumming and after the break the on-loan Chelsea stopper made an even better save to tip Sam Smith’s header over the bar.

Gillingham wrapped up the points on the hour when Digby gave the ball away and Lloyd beat Mitov at his near post with a powerful drive into the top corner.

