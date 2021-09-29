Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2002: Europe beat the United States in the Ryder Cup

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 6:11 am
Sam Torrance, centre, captained Europe to Ryder Cup glory in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Europe regained the Ryder Cup by beating the United States at The Belfry after Paul McGinley sank a dramatic 10-foot putt, on this day in 2002.

Sam Torrance’s hosts went into the head-to-head clashes needing six and a half points for overall victory after the two teams were tied at 8-8 overnight.

Irishman McGinley held his nerve to secure a decisive half point against America’s Jim Furyk, sparking wild celebrations among spectators and the team, before he jubilantly leapt into the lake at the Warwickshire course.

Paul McGinley, centre, sealed Europe's win
Paul McGinley, centre, sealed Europe’s win (David Davies/PA)

Emotional Europe captain Torrance said: “It’s just fantastic. Tremendous. It was always going to be close, but we’ve won it.

“It had nothing to do with me. I led the boys to water, and they drank copiously.”

Torrance’s bold tactics of putting his strong men out first paid off handsomely.

Wins for Colin Montgomerie, Bernhard Langer – each unbeaten all week – Padraig Harrington and Thomas Bjorn contributing significantly to the 15½-12½ success.

Welshman Phillip Price beat world number two Phil Mickelson 3&2 with an incredible 25-foot pressure putt on the 16th to bring Europe within touching distance of avenging the 14 1⁄2–13 1⁄2 loss suffered in Brookline, Massachusetts in 1999.

And McGinley – who later captained Europe to success at Gleneagles in 2014 -subsequently seized his chance for a place in cup folklore, having trailed Furyk from the second hole onwards.

Defeated US captain Curtis Strange said: “Sam snookered me. I think he gambled a bit and it paid off. The fans seemed to carry the second half of their team.”

