Kevin O’Hara strikes to earn Dunfermline draw against Raith

Kevin O’Hara came off the bench to secure winless Dunfermline a 1-1 draw against Raith in the Fife derby.

The substitute struck 11 minutes from time to cancel out Dario Zanatta’s opener.

Zanatta put Raith into the lead in the 11th minute, firing a low shot past Owain Fon Williams for his fourth goal in six games.

Zanatta had an effort deflected over and Reghan Tumilty was denied by Fon Williams.

Craig Wighton had a goal ruled out for offside for Dunfermline before O’Hara converted Josh Edwards’ cross.

Fon Williams ensured Dunfermline secured a point with a fine save to deny Matej Poplatnik late on.