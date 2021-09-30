Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hibernian announce sporting director Graeme Mathie leaves the club

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:48 pm
Graeme Mathie has left Hibs after seven years at the club. (Alan Rennie/PA)
Graeme Mathie has left Hibs after seven years at the club. (Alan Rennie/PA)

Hibernian have confirmed the departure of sporting director Graeme Mathie after seven years with the club.

He was brought to Easter Road by former chief executive Leeann Dempster as head of recruitment in August 2014 in the wake of relegation to the Championship and played a key role in helping Alan Stubbs build the side that won the Scottish Cup in 2016.

Mathie was promoted to the role of sporting director in 2019 but has now left Easter Road as the reshuffle of key personnel at the club continues under American owner Ron Gordon.

Mathie told Hibs’ website: “It’s been an honour to have been part of the evolution of Hibernian for the last seven years. When I look back to when a small group of us arrived, the scale of the challenge was obvious.

“It’s been an incredible journey since and it’s been a privilege to have been surrounded by good people who have gone above and beyond over that period to help get the club to where it is today.

“I leave assured that there are strong foundations in place across coaching, recruitment, analysis, sports science, medical and the academy. I wish those involved in the next steps every success.

“My children have grown up as Hibernian supporters and I look forward to taking them back to Easter Road sometime soon to get behind a team I have no doubt can achieve success on the field in the near future.”

Owner Gordon added: “I would like to thank Graeme for all of his dedication and hard work throughout his time at Hibs. We wish him every success for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal