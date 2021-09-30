Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
England’s postponed tour of Holland rearranged for next June

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:50 pm
Holland beat England in memorable fashion during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)
England’s postponed 2021 tour of Holland has been rearranged for next June.

Eoin Morgan’s side were due to visit Holland in May but back in November the trip was called off due to uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three one-day internationals have now been pencilled in for between June 17 and June 22 with all of the fixtures taking place in Amstelveen at the VRA Cricket Ground.

It will be England’s first tour of Holland and the matches will form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Holland are the only associate nation in the 13-team division with the top eight sides qualifying automatically for the 2023 edition of the 50-over tournament which will take place in India.

While England have won their three previous ODIs against the Dutch, they have lost both Twenty20 encounters – in shock fashion at the 2009 and 2014 World Cups.

