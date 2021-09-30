Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sam Clucas suspended as Stoke take on West Brom

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:52 pm
Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas must serve a one-match ban (Nick Potts/PA)
Stoke will be without Sam Clucas when they host Championship leaders West Brom.

The midfielder received his fifth yellow card of the season in the draw at Preston in midweek and he must serve a one-match ban.

City boss Michael O’Neill has plenty of options should he wish to make any other changes, with Sam Surridge, Alfie Doughty and Danny Batth among those hoping to get back into the side.

Steven Fletcher (ankle), Morgan Fox (hamstring), Joe Allen (toe), Abdallah Sima (ankle) and Tyrese Campbell (knee) all remain out injured.

The Baggies will check on the fitness of Robert Snodgrass.

The midfielder was a notable absentee from the matchday squad at Cardiff on Tuesday night due to a twisted ankle.

Rayhaan Tulloch is back in training after a month-long absence with a groin injury and the young attacker could be involved in the squad.

Matt Clarke has been making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and the defender could be a surprise inclusion at the bet365 Stadium.

