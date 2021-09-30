Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelle Roos set to return for Derby against Swansea

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:53 pm
Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos is available again after a one-match ban (Nigel French/PA)
Kelle Roos is expected to return to the Derby starting line-up when the Rams host Swansea.

The 29-year-old should replace Ryan Allsop in goal after serving a one-match ban for his red card in the defeat at Sheffield United.

Phil Jagielka missed the home win against Reading in midweek with a muscle strain and Rams boss Wayne Rooney will be hoping the veteran defender can recover in time for the weekend.

Sam Baldock was forced off at half-time on Wednesday night with a hamstring problem and the forward is a doubt. Festy Ebosele (illness) will also be assessed.

Olivier Ntcham is a doubt for Swansea ahead of the trip to Pride Park.

The French midfielder suffered a slight hamstring injury in the defeat at Fulham and was withdrawn as a precaution.

Russell Martin named an unchanged line-up at Craven Cottage for the first time since becoming Swans boss, although changes are expected again for Saturday.

Rhys Williams, Ryan Bennett and Brandon Cooper are all vying for a place in defence, while Liam Cullen is an option should Ntcham miss out.

