Charlie Raglan a doubt as Cheltenham face Rotherham

Cheltenham are still unsure on the fitness of Charlie Raglan ahead of Rotherham’s visit to the The Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The 28-year-old was not in the squad that lost 5-0 to Sunderland in midweek after suffering a setback in training the previous Friday.

Matthew Pollock may start on Saturday after boss Michael Duff confirmed his half-time substitution in midweek was not injury related.

Conor Thomas has started every game so far but is one yellow card away from facing a one-match ban.

Rotherham will be without midfielder Jamie Lindsay.

The Scot picked up a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s win over AFC Wimbledon and is expected to be out for a number of weeks.

Defender Joe Mattock’s Achilles injury has settled down but he will not recover in time for the trip to Gloucestershire, while Angus MacDonald is a long-term absentee.

Wes Harding is back from a one-match ban following his red card against Crewe last weekend.