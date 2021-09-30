Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could ring the changes against Forest

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:54 pm
Lee Bowyer’s side were beaten at QPR in midweek (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lee Bowyer’s side were beaten at QPR in midweek (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could make changes against Nottingham Forest as he looks for a first win in five Championship matches.

Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney continued up front at QPR in midweek but Bowyer made a double substitution for the second game running which saw the pair replaced by Lukas Jutkiewicz and Chuks Aneke.

George Friend is an option in defence after he lost his place to the returning Marc Roberts, fit again after a back problem, at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ryan Woods played through the discomfort of a bruised foot on Tuesday night and the midfielder is being monitored, although he is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Forest continue to assess Lewis Grabban ahead of the trip to St Andrew’s. The striker was only fit enough to be a substitute against Barnsley on Wednesday night, having suffered a thigh injury against Millwall four days previously.

He came off the bench to score in a 3-1 victory at Oakwell and afterwards Reds boss Steve Cooper admitted it was “a slight risk to give him any sort of minutes”. Cooper added that Grabban may be set for a similar role at the weekend.

Jack Colback has fallen down the pecking order of late but the midfielder impressed Cooper with his substitute appearance against Barnsley and is staking his claim for a starting role.

Cooper’s first win as Forest boss, at the second attempt, saw the Reds extend their unbeaten run to three matches and move out of the relegation zone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal