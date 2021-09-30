Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could ring the changes against Forest

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could make changes against Nottingham Forest as he looks for a first win in five Championship matches.

Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney continued up front at QPR in midweek but Bowyer made a double substitution for the second game running which saw the pair replaced by Lukas Jutkiewicz and Chuks Aneke.

George Friend is an option in defence after he lost his place to the returning Marc Roberts, fit again after a back problem, at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ryan Woods played through the discomfort of a bruised foot on Tuesday night and the midfielder is being monitored, although he is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Forest continue to assess Lewis Grabban ahead of the trip to St Andrew’s. The striker was only fit enough to be a substitute against Barnsley on Wednesday night, having suffered a thigh injury against Millwall four days previously.

He came off the bench to score in a 3-1 victory at Oakwell and afterwards Reds boss Steve Cooper admitted it was “a slight risk to give him any sort of minutes”. Cooper added that Grabban may be set for a similar role at the weekend.

Jack Colback has fallen down the pecking order of late but the midfielder impressed Cooper with his substitute appearance against Barnsley and is staking his claim for a starting role.

Cooper’s first win as Forest boss, at the second attempt, saw the Reds extend their unbeaten run to three matches and move out of the relegation zone.