Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mansfield waiting on George Maris ahead of Barrow clash

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:54 pm
Mansfield midfielder George Maris is a doubt with an eye problem (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mansfield midfielder George Maris is a doubt with an eye problem (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mansfield will check on George Maris ahead of their home game against Barrow.

The midfielder was forced off early in the second half of the goalless draw at Leyton Orient with an eye problem.

Tyrese Sinclair is suspended after he was sent off in that game, while Stephen Quinn is still serving his six-match ban. However, Ollie Clarke returns to contention after his suspension.

Ryan Stirk (ankle), Kellan Gordon (knee) and Oli Hawkins (back) will be assessed along with Maris, although James Perch’s injury is likely to keep him on the sidelines.

Dimitri Sea is a doubt for Barrow after the forward felt a niggle in his hamstring during training on Monday.

Defender Connor Brown is also hoping to resume training before the end of the week as he looks to overcome a troublesome groin injury.

Striker Luke James is making good progress in his recovery from a foot injury and he could be back in training next week.

However, Tom Beadling (knee), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Mike Jones (Achilles), Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Matt Platt (back) are still out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal