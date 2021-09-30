Sport Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth bikes 20 miles to defy the fuel shortages By Press Association September 30, 2021, 2:55 pm Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth cycled to work in the rain due to fuel shortages (Simon Galloway/PA) Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was forced to cycle 20 miles to his club’s training ground due to the fuel shortages. Ainsworth got on his bike and travelled through the rain from his home in Finchampstead to arrive on time. The journey was taken as a result of fuel problems in the UK which has seen long queues and shortages at petrol stations. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close