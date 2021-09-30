Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Football rumours: Leeds make early move to retain Kalvin Phillips

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:55 pm
Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips (Richard Sellers/PA)

What the papers say

Leeds will be looking to retain Kalvin Phillips and have already opened talks on a contract even though the England international’s current deal runs to 2024, writes the Daily Star. It comes as Manchester United mull over a £60million move for the midfielder after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was rebuffed by West Ham as he sought to sign Declan Rice.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to sign Youri Tielemans next summer, the Sun says. Manchester United and Liverpool could yet also make a move for the 24-year-old Leicester star.

Villarreal’s Pau Torres celebrates with the trophy and fans after the UEFA Europa League final
Villarreal’s Pau Torres celebrates with the trophy and fans after the UEFA Europa League final (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Pau Torres, formerly a target of Manchester United’s, has not closed the door entirely on a move away from Villarreal, writes the Daily Mirror. United and Tottenham were eager to sign the Europa League-winning centre back in the summer but he decided to stay at the LaLiga outfit.

A five-way battle could emerge for Florian Wirtz, who is currently on the books of Bayer Leverkusen, writes the Mirror. The 18-year-old playmaker has burst onto the scene in the Bundesliga with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all eager to muscle out the others for his signature.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Serge Aurier
Serge Aurier left Tottenham in the summer (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

Serge Aurier: Real Madrid could look to bring in the Frenchman who was released by Tottenham, reports the Daily Star.

Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal could look to cash in on the 30-year-old and offer him to Sevilla as they look to sign Youssef En-Nesyri in return, writes La Razon.

Gonzalo Villar: Everton could look to land the 23-year-old midfielder from Roma after he appeared to fall out of Jose Mourinho’s plans, says Fichajes.

