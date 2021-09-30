Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nottingham Forest battle back to secure victory at Barnsley

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:58 pm
Lewis Grabban was on target for Nottingham Forest (PA)
Nottingham Forest came from behind to win 3-1 at Barnsley with a strong second-half performance to give new head coach Steve Cooper his first victory.

The hosts led through Cauley Woodrow’s first-half penalty before goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban sealed it for Forest.

Johnson sent over an early low cross which was claimed by keeper Brad Collins as Joe Lolley waited to pounce.

There was a half-chance for the visitors when an attempted clearance from Collins fell to Lolley and with the keeper off his line, Lolley’s effort from distance drifted well wide of the target.

The breakthrough goal came when Woodrow was fouled in the area by Tobias Figueiredo and Woodrow (20) beat Brice Samba with the resulting penalty.

Lolley was involved again when he advanced into the left-hand side of the area and tried an angled shot which went beyond the far post.

James Garner put a long-range shot on target, but it was straight at Collins who gathered the ball comfortably.

Soon after the re-start, Woodrow’s shot on the turn from inside the area was blocked by Samba.

At the other end, Liam Kitching made a vital sliding challenge as Johnson threatened to find a way through the heart of the Barnsley rearguard.

Collins then came to his side’s rescue with a good save to keep out Zinckernagel’s shot after he had been set up by Lolley.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper made a change on the hour-mark with Figueiredo replaced by Grabban.

The equaliser came when Forest sprung the offside trap with Johnson squaring the ball unselfishly to Zinckernagel (61), who tapped into the unguarded net.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp made a change in attack with Victor Adeboyejo taking over from Dominik Frieser.

The visitors took the lead when Zinckernagel put Johnson (68) through and he slotted the ball past Collins.

Zinckernagel saw his powerful shot saved by Collins before Forest went further ahead.

The third goal came when Alex Mighten did well to beat Jasper Moon on the left and sent over a low cross which was turned in by the unmarked Grabban (82) at the far post.

Barnsley substitute Aaron Leya Iseka went close to pulling a goal back late on with a powerful header which was turned wide by Samba.

Barnsley remain without a win in their last eight games and their players were booed off at the end by a section of the crowd.

