Lionel Messi meets Ed Sheeran in Paris – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 29.

Football

Lionel Messi met Ed Sheeran.

Thank you for hosting me and my family x @PSG_English Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/NSCDbAiraP — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) September 29, 2021

Paris St Germain midfielder Ander Herrera looked back on a big win.

Liverpool and Manchester City turned the clock back.

On this day 40 years ago, the legendary Bill Shankly passed away. His legacy will last forever. pic.twitter.com/OYnWCPljzC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 29, 2021

City let off some steam.

Virgil Van Dijk and Jordan Henderson celebrated last night’s win in Porto.

Felt good to be back playing Champions League football. 6 points from 2 games! Another great night in Porto! ✨ pic.twitter.com/E3cmBMs8nX — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 28, 2021

Good way to mark 400th appearance but tonight was for Sir Roger Hunt. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family. Liverpool legend. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/08NSM4mVED — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 28, 2021

The name’s Bond….

I don’t think he’s James Bond in real life. I think that’s a fictional character. Always here to help. 👍🏻 https://t.co/RUjPDlfEvS — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2021

Madame Tussauds in Liverpool pic.twitter.com/KeiKgXvjld — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 29, 2021

What a hit!

Tennis

Emma Raducanu enjoyed the James Bond premiere.

The name’s Raducanu, Emma Raducanu ✨@EmmaRaducanu hits the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film ahead of making her @BNPPARIBASOPEN debut 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZJ9BjQCwJT — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) September 28, 2021

Roger Federer enjoyed the show.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was still celebrating his 100th race win.

Reflecting on the last 99… 🤯 still can’t believe it. THANK YOU 💜 pic.twitter.com/tPAPxZeicZ — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 28, 2021

A new project for Lando Norris.

Say hello to the @LNRacingKart! This is a project I've been working on with OTK for the last year and I'm super-proud to say it's now here. pic.twitter.com/9gLXuqJkVX — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) September 29, 2021

These guys also got the red carpet treatment.

From Russia With Love… George Russell, Lance Stroll, Lawrence Stroll and Christian Horner were at the world premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die 🎥#F1 | @007 | #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/cioSaNkwgr — Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2021

Gianluca Vialli dropped by.

🇮🇹⚽️ Italian football legend Gianluca Vialli stopped by at F1 Headquarters for a look at the 2022 car, with CEO Stefano Domenicali#F1 | #F12022 pic.twitter.com/oFQgGgmIDy — Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor was honoured.

The Key to the City of Miami. Thank you Mayor Suarez for bestowing this great honor upon me and with my family present to witness. God bless you and this incredible city. May the spirit of Miami live within us all ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/POHK0jSurq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 29, 2021

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao hung up his gloves.

To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. https://t.co/Bde4wO82sA — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 29, 2021