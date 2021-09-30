Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris set to play despite possible ban

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:12 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to be available for Peterborough’s game with Bristol City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to be available for Peterborough's game with Bristol City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to be involved in Saturday’s home match with Bristol City despite a suspension looming.

The striker has been given a four-match ban by the Football Association for historic offensive social media posts when he was 18, but while the appeals process continues he is free to play for Posh.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson will definitely be without attacker Jack Marriott, who recently suffered a hamstring injury and will not feature again in 2021.

Captain Mark Beevers is much closer to a return following a similar issue and could be involved after the international break.

Bristol City will still be without manager Nigel Pearson after his positive Covid-19 test earlier in the week, with assistant Curtis Fleming taking charge of the Sky Bet Championship outfit again.

Fleming could be without two key personnel for the trip to Posh after Nathan Baker (heel) and Jay Dasilva (ankle) were withdrawn during the loss at Millwall.

Both are only minor knocks and the duo could feature against Peterborough while Joe Williams is expected to be fit despite being forced off with fatigue in midweek.

After the 1-0 loss on Wednesday, Fleming admitted the quick turnaround to Saturday could force him to make changes to the starting XI.

