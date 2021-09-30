Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Barry Bannan back to boost Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:12 pm
Barry Bannan could return for the visit of Oxford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barry Bannan could return for Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Oxford at Hillsborough.

The 31-year-old sustained a knee injury in the Owls’ 1-1 draw with Ipswich and was an unused substitute in the win over Wigan in midweek but may come back into the fold this weekend.

Lewis Gibson, Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass are all dealing with hamstring injuries and will not feature.

Callum Paterson is pushing for back-to-back starts after scoring his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s win over Latics.

Gavin Whyte should be back in contention for Oxford.

The 25-year-old missed Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over Accrington due to a calf injury he suffered in the U’s previous game but returned to training ahead of Saturday’s match.

Jordan Thorniley also missed out in midweek with a tooth problem but the 24-year-old has since resumed training.

Nathan Holland is likely to start again after scoring his first goals of the season in an impressive showing against Stanley.

