Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has decisions to make ahead of Reading game

Under-fire Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy faces a crunch game as his side take on Reading.

McCarthy reacted to conceding five goals against Blackburn last weekend by naming five centre-backs against West Brom in midweek but the Bluebirds still shipped four, leaving the former Republic of Ireland boss with plenty to think about.

McCarthy could recall striker Kieffer Moore, having dropped him to the bench against the Baggies, while Joe Ralls was an unused substitute on his return from a groin injury so could come in.

Lee Tomlin and Isaac Vassell are both long-term absentees.

Scott Dann could see more action for Reading.

The former Crystal Palace defender made his debut off the bench in the midweek defeat by Derby after building up his fitness.

Junior Hoilett was also a substitute and is likely to come back in, while manager Veljko Paunovic must decide whether to stick with George Puscas up front after substituting him in the 56th minute.

Liam Moore, Andy Rinomhota and Felipe Araruna are not too far away from returns but Michael Morrison and Tom Holmes are longer-term absentees.