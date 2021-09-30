Sport Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes named Premiership player of the month By Press Association September 30, 2021, 4:31 pm Ian Harkes with wife Sarah after his goal at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA) Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes has been named cinch Premiership player of the month. The American netted a long-range winner against Dundee and headed the goal which earned United a point at Celtic Park. United also drew with St Mirren during September. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ange Postecoglou rounds on ‘condescending’ critics of his early Celtic career Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass backs new signings to adapt to pressure and expectation Dundee United have quality to thrive in top-flight, says boss Tam Courts Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes and wife Sarah score key goals hours apart