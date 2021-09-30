Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Vadaine Oliver set to miss Gillingham’s clash with Wigan

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 4:54 pm
Gillingham’s Vadaine Oliver could miss out with a rib problem (John Walton/PA)
Gillingham have a major doubt over top scorer Vadaine Oliver for their League One clash with Wigan.

The striker was forced off during Tuesday’s victory over Cambridge with a rib injury and could miss out.

Oliver’s injury meant John Akinde had to play the full match on his return from a foot injury but he came through it and could start again while defender Jack Turner is available following suspension.

Mustapha Carayol has a chance of featuring but Ryan Jackson, Dan Phillips and Stuart O’Keefe are all set to miss out.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson must decide whether to make changes.

Richardson has named an unchanged side for the last four league games but Latics slipped off top spot following defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Jack Whatmough came through 90 minutes against the Owls despite concerns over a hamstring problem and should be fine to start.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgaard (knee) is expected to remain sidelined.

