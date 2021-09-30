Vadaine Oliver set to miss Gillingham’s clash with Wigan

Gillingham have a major doubt over top scorer Vadaine Oliver for their League One clash with Wigan.

The striker was forced off during Tuesday’s victory over Cambridge with a rib injury and could miss out.

Oliver’s injury meant John Akinde had to play the full match on his return from a foot injury but he came through it and could start again while defender Jack Turner is available following suspension.

Mustapha Carayol has a chance of featuring but Ryan Jackson, Dan Phillips and Stuart O’Keefe are all set to miss out.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson must decide whether to make changes.

Richardson has named an unchanged side for the last four league games but Latics slipped off top spot following defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Jack Whatmough came through 90 minutes against the Owls despite concerns over a hamstring problem and should be fine to start.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgaard (knee) is expected to remain sidelined.