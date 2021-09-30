Charles Vernam back for Bradford’s clash with Rochdale

Derek Adams will welcome back Charles Vernam for Bradford’s game with Rochdale at the Utilita Energy Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old winger missed out on last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Crawley after feeling some tightness in the previous game but will be in the squad for the weekend.

Forward Theo Robinson is still out with an illness and will not be available for selection.

Winger Abo Eisa and forward Lee Angol continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Rochdale will have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Manager Robbie Stockdale will be hoping to see a reaction following their narrow 1-0 defeat to rivals Oldham last Saturday.

Ever-present midfielder Aaron Morley is expected to start once again.

Abraham Odoh will be hoping to start after appearing off the bench in the last two league fixtures.