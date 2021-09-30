Miguel Azeez set to miss out when Portsmouth host Sunderland

Portsmouth are likely to be without Miguel Azeez ahead of the Sky Bet League One visit of table-topping Sunderland.

The teenage midfielder has made just one appearance since joining Pompey on loan from Arsenal and seems set for a stint on the sidelines because of a groin strain.

Defender Connor Ogilvie will be vying for a return after missing last Saturday’s draw at Charlton and the midweek defeat at Burton because of a quad issue.

Fellow defender and club captain Clark Robertson has been sidelined for the last four matches because of a hip injury.

Sunderland have a quartet of injury concerns.

United States winger Lynden Gooch has been absent for the wins over Bolton and Cheltenham in the last week because of a foot problem while on-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is nursing a minor back complaint.

Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson is hopeful of having the duo back sooner rather than later, even if the weekend comes too soon for them, while striker Nathan Broadhead and defender Dennis Cirkin are the other concerns.

Broadhead, on loan from Everton, has a tight hamstring while Cirkin is currently recovering from a concussion.